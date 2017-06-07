Murder by HIV?

(WNWO) For Josh Klempner, keeping calm can be difficult.

“I keep telling myself, it’s not worth any kind of outburst or anything like that. His time will come,” he said outside of a Toledo, Ohio courtroom Tuesday.

He was referring to Ronald Murdock, the man accused of infecting Klempner’s mother Kimberly with HIV — leading to her death in February.

Prosecutors say Murdock, who is married, knew of his HIV status and never disclosed that information to Klempner, with whom he had an ongoing sexual relationship.

Murdock was indicted this week on charges of murder and felonious assault.

