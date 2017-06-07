Murder by HIV?

WNWO's Jim Nelson Published: Updated:
Ohio man accused of knowingly infecting mistress with HIV, leading to her death.

(WNWO) For Josh Klempner, keeping calm can be difficult.

“I keep telling myself, it’s not worth any kind of outburst or anything like that. His time will come,” he said outside of a Toledo, Ohio courtroom Tuesday.

He was referring to Ronald Murdock, the man accused of infecting Klempner’s mother Kimberly with HIV — leading to her death in February.

Prosecutors say Murdock, who is married, knew of his HIV status and never disclosed that information to Klempner, with whom he had an ongoing sexual relationship.

Murdock was indicted this week on charges of murder and felonious assault.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2sfvAju

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s