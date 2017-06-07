Mothers ask for harsher rules in ignition interlock bill

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly one third of the nation’s traffic deaths involve drunk drivers. One group of mothers hopes to reduce the number of deaths due to impaired driving.

Advocates with Mothers Against Drunk Driving gathered at the State House Wednesday to tell the stories of their children who were killed in car crashes involving drunk drivers.

They’re calling on lawmakers to support a bill that would require ignition interlocks installed in cars of first time OUI offenders. Current law requires these locks after two or more OUI’s.

The device measures how much alcohol is in a person’s system and prevents the car from starting if the reading is above the legal limit.

One woman who survived a crash with a drunk driver nearly 10-years-ago told 22News this proposal could help save lives.

“Other people aren’t as fortunate as me,” Sarah Carmichael of Mothers Against Drunk Driving told 22News. “There’s a lot of people that are paralyzed still from accidents that they’ve been in or worse, they’ve died.”

Critics question whether the penalty is too harsh for first time offenders. Nearly 30 states require ignition interlocks for all offenders.