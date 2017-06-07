Mom used pliers to remove son’s teeth in Walmart bathroom, police say

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 Utah) Police call it “child abuse in its purest form.”

A Utah woman faces child abuse charges after police say she pulled two of her son’s teeth in a Walmart restroom.

Police say on April 2, Jeannine Cherilynn Isom went into Walmart and bought hand sanitizer and needle nose pliers. According to police, she took her 7-year-old son into the restroom and pulled out two of his teeth with the pliers.

“She proceeded to use the needle nose pliers to extract both teeth, both of his upper front teeth in his mouth,” said Sgt. Sgt. Cameron Paul with American Fork Police.

The boy’s older brother and a store employee reported hearing the child screaming and yelling.

Probable cause documents state Isom did not use any type of anesthetic when she pulled the boy’s teeth.

He said “one was loose and the other was only a little loose” and he was reportedly crying the entire time his mother was pulling his teeth.

“There was only one that was just a tiny bit loose. The other one was not,” said Paul.

“When she proceeded to extract them, they didn’t come out in one whole piece. There were multiple pieces. So that illustrates that they were still very attached to this child’s mouth,” added Paul.

Isom was charged with one count of child abuse, a second degree felony for “intentionally or knowingly inflict serious physical injury upon a child.”