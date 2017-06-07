Miniature park in Northampton almost ready for opening

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – When you hear about a miniature park located in a parking lot, it doesn’t sound too appealing.

But the goal is to utilize an under-utilized space.

Wednesday was the grand opening of the Amber Lane Parklet located at the edge of the Masonic Street parking lot. It was made through Northampton’s Pavement-to-Parks program which transforms areas of concrete into green spaces.

Em Withenbury created the Amber Lane Parklet over the last three years. “For people to come downtown, to chill out, to maybe have lunch, read a book, chat with friends, just enjoy sitting outside and playing around. Obviously, it’s a little park, but we say that it’s small but mighty,” Withenbury told 22News.

Withenbury also bought the Carraige House in the middle of the Amber Lane Parklet.

It will be opening in three weeks as a juice bar, coffee house, and art gallery, called the Iconica Social Club.

You can find the parklet off Main Street by going down Crackerbarrel Alley.