Ludlow police start using “less-lethal” shotguns

The weapon can cause pain, and muscle spasms

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow Police have started to use guns that shoot beanbags, instead of bullets! They’re called “less-lethal” shotguns.

Ludlow officers, pulled the weapons out during an incident Monday, but never ended up using them. Sgt. David Belanger told 22News the “less lethal” shotguns shoot rounds of bean bags, instead of bullets.

According to the Marshall Project, the weapon can cause pain, and muscle spasms, but doesn’t penetrate the skin.

Belanger said, the department got the modified guns this past month.

He also said the guns are a bright orange color, and “heavily marked.”

 

