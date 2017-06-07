Low-speed pursuit in Shutesbury, Amherst ended with arrest

SHUTESBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is facing multiple charges, after police say she led officers on a very low-speed chase from Shutesbury into Amherst.

According to Shutesbury police, the incident started at around 8:40 Tuesday night, when one of their officers attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle on January Hills Road. The driver did not stop, however, and continued driving toward Amherst.

Though she did not stop, police say the driver did not exceed about 20 miles per hour in speed. Amherst police were notified that the chase was entering their town, and a Leverett police officer also came to the area to assist in stopping the driver, who stopped her car on Leverett Road in Amherst.

Shutesbury police say that the suspect did struggle with police briefly, before she was taken into custody.

She is being charged with failure to stop for police, resisting arrest, and driving with a suspended license. Her name has not been released at this time.