Longtime letter carrier honored for safe driving

Janet Paro hasn't gotten into at-fault accident in more than 37-year career

Sy Becker Published:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United States Postal Service has honored one of their longtime carriers, for her safe driving.

Janet Paro has been delivering mail in Westfield for 37 ½ years now; about 30 of those years driving the same route in the Routes 10 & 202 area. In that time, she has driven more than 1 million miles, however, she has never had an at-fault accident.

Because of that, she was inducted Wednesday into the USPS’ “Million Mile Club.” It is the top recognition in the industry for professional driving.

Paro told 22News that everyone out on the road has to be a defensive driver, and doing so will keep them safe.

Paro won’t have to log too many more miles on her mail truck, however. She plans on retiring later this month.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s