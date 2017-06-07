Longtime letter carrier honored for safe driving

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United States Postal Service has honored one of their longtime carriers, for her safe driving.

Janet Paro has been delivering mail in Westfield for 37 ½ years now; about 30 of those years driving the same route in the Routes 10 & 202 area. In that time, she has driven more than 1 million miles, however, she has never had an at-fault accident.

Because of that, she was inducted Wednesday into the USPS’ “Million Mile Club.” It is the top recognition in the industry for professional driving.

Paro told 22News that everyone out on the road has to be a defensive driver, and doing so will keep them safe.

Paro won’t have to log too many more miles on her mail truck, however. She plans on retiring later this month.