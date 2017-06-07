iZombie – Conspiracy Weary Trailer

(CW) – Liv and Blaine go full-on zombie mode to rescue a fellow zombie on the next episode, Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

Liv (Rose McIver) and Blaine (David Anders) come to the rescue of one of their own. They consume the brains of a conspiracy theorist and paranoia ensues. Meanwhile, as they continue to search for conspiracy theories that may or may not exist, Liv researches Major’s (Robert Buckley) new friend. Finally, Ravi (Rahul Kohli) makes a surprising discovery of his own.

Malcolm Goodwin and Aly Michalka also star. The episode was written by Bob Dearden and Directed by Mark Piznarski (#311). The episode airs on June 13, 2017.

Click here to view the trailer on your mobile device >>

Connect with IZOMBIE Online:

Visit IZOMBIE WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/iZombie

Like IZOMBIE on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwizombie

Follow IZOMBIE on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cwizombie

Follow IZOMBIE on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/thecwizombie

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/