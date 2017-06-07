House approves a third casino in East Windsor

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- A third tribal casino in Connecticut is getting closer to becoming a reality.

The Connecticut House overwhelmingly approved a bill early Wednesday morning, allowing the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to build a third casino in East Windsor. This casino would be built at an old movie theater, not far from I-91. East Windsor is a short drive away from Springfield, where MGM is building their casino.

“People from there may come her to the casino, but I think people would still go to Foxwoods or Mohegan,” said Danielle Dunston of Springfield.

The bill creates an entertainment sharing agreement between the Connecticut tribes and entertainment venues across the state. It also called for an expansion of off-track betting sites and possible sports betting in the future.

The East Windsor casino would be about 20 minutes away from the MGM casino that’s being built right here in Springfield. The Connecticut tribes hope this casino will take away some of MGM’s business. But some residents don’t think MGM has anything to worry about.

“Why would they go there, it’s going to be the same thing, why would you go there when you can just go to Springfield,” said Anthony Rivera of Chicopee.

The Connecticut state senate approved the third casino last month. It now just needs approval from Governor Dannel Malloy for it to become law.