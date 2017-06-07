“HOT CARS” Act aimed at protecting kids

(NBC News) Child safety advocates and members of Congress joined forces Wednesday to introduce bipartisan legislation aimed preventing hot car deaths.

It’s called the Helping Overcome Trauma for Children Alone in Rear Seats (HOT CARS) Act of 2017.

“It’s not about politics, it’s not about who is right or wrong. It is about safety,” says Janette Fennell, founder and president of KidsAndCars.org.

The bill would require car manufacturers to include technology in new cars that would remind drivers of occupants in the passenger seats once the car is shut off.

The technology is proven and already exists. General Motors is currently offering the “Rear Seat Reminder” in several of its 2017 models.

Other apps and safety devices currently on the market help caregivers remember their precious cargo, but this act would require the Secretary of Transportation to issue a rule requiring all new passenger vehicles be equipped with an alert system.

Since 1990, there have been over 800 child related hot car deaths.

