Event to honor first responders replaces Southwick Days

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – An event to honor first responders will replace the annual celebration of Southwick Days next month. The One Call Away Foundation will hold a First Responders Appreciation Parade on Saturday, July 22nd.

The parade will step off from Hudson Drive and end at Whalley Park, where first responders will be honored and treated to a cookout.

David Sutton of Southwick told 22News, “Come to Southwick, let us show you honor and respect. Let us give you a parade that you can march in and be cheered, shown gratitude and come to the event, we’ll have something for you.”

The Southwick Days Celebration was cancelled this year because the Southwick Rotary Club announced they could no longer sponsor the annual four day event.