Dog found abandoned on Ware roadside continues to make progress

"Eleanor" is now in foster care

Published:
eleanor the dog neglected ware
Eleanor, an 11 year-old Lhasa Apso mix, was found on the side of Route 9 in Ware. She was suffering from multiple health problems. Image Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Boston

BOSTON (WWLP) – An 11 year-old dog who was found abandoned on the side of Route 9 in Ware is continuing to make a recovery.

Eleanor,” a blind and deaf Lhasa Apso mix, was discovered by a passerby in early May. The Animal Rescue League of Boston, which has been overseeing her care, says that she was suffering from overgrown nails and matted fur, and was in extreme discomfort due to an untreated skin disease. She also had to have two benign masses removed from her head.

Mike DeFina, spokesperson for the Animal Rescue League of Boston, told 22News that Eleanor is now healthy enough to be in foster care. He added that she is still dealing with serious skin issues, but veterinarians say she is coming along well.

The investigation into who abandoned Eleanor, however, is still going on. If you have any information, you are asked to call ARL Boston’s Law Enforcement Services at (617) 226-5610 or Ware police at (413) 967-3571.

