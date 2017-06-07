DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – “Shogun”

(CW) – Will the Justice Society of America be a help or a distraction to DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow? Find out tonight at 9/8c!

Nate (Nick Zano) is shocked to learn that he has powers but then accidentally lands himself and Ray (Brandon Routh) in Feudal Japan. After Sara (Caity Lotz) convinces their stowaway Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), AKA Vixen, that Rory (Dominic Purcell) is not a murderer, they all agree to find Nate and help him master his powers in order to defend the Japanese village from the Shogun and his army of samurai warriors. Meanwhile, Jax (Franz Drameh) and Stein (Victor Garber) stay back to help fix the ship and find a secret compartment but decide not to tell the rest of the team what they learn.

Kevin Tancharoen directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Grainne Godfree (#203). The episode originally aired on October 27, 2016.

Welcome aboard the Waverider. Tala Ashe joins the Legends as Zari Adrianna Tomaz for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/BEMsGQ9WmL — Legends of Tomorrow (@TheCW_Legends) June 6, 2017

