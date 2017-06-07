Cole Swindell to perform at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (The Big E) – Cole Swindell, a Platinum-selling recording artist and record-breaking six-time No. 1 hit maker, is taking the stage at The Big E’s xfinity arena September 16 at 7:30pm. Tickets, priced at $39 and $49, are on sale this Friday at 9am on TheBigE.com and at The Big E Box Office.

Swindell’s Platinum-certified You Should Be Here shot to No. 1 on the iTunes Top Country Albums Chart and No. 3 All Genre within hours of release. The album’s lead single and title track held a four week run on top of Billboard’s Hot Country songs chart in addition to multiple weeks sitting at No. 1 on Country Airplay. The career-defining single boasts 85 million streams, more than 40 million YouTube views and has surpassed over one billion audience impressions.

“You Should Be Here” joins Swindell’s six other No. 1 consecutive singles as a solo artist (including Gold-certified hits “Let Me See Ya Girl” and most recent No. 1 and Gold-certified “Middle of a Memory” along with Platinum-certified hits “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,” “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey,” “Chillin’ It” from his Platinum selling self-titled debut album).

The Georgia native was awarded his second CMA “Triple Award Award” for penning three No. 1 songs within the last 12 months (“Ain’t Worth The Whiskey,” “Let Me See Ya Girl,” “You Should Be Here”). In 2016, he was named the 2016 NSAI “Songwriter/Artist of the Year” and was nominated as a 2016 CMA “New Artist of the Year.”

In 2015, Swindell won the ACM “New Artist of the Year,” was named Billboard’s Top New Country Artists, and was awarded his first CMA “Triple Play Award” – the only performer to claim the title in 2015. That same year, Cole was nominated for CMA Awards’ “New Artist of the Year” and named Music Row’s “Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year,” with celebrated songwriting credits which included his first five No. 1 hits and “This Is How We Roll” by Florida Georgia Line, “Get Me Some of That” by Thomas Rhett, and several songs with Luke Bryan such as his No. 1 single “Roller Coaster,” among others.

To date, Swindell has sold over 1.7 million total album equivalents in the three years since his debut, including more than 5.4 million tracks sold and 520 million on-demand streams.

