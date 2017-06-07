Chicopee police looking to identify theft suspect

Man is known as a regular of the store

By Published: Updated:
Screenshot of video sent to 22News by Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify a man who they say stole a money order off the counter of a convenience store on June 2.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the man is a regular at the New Corner Variety store on Grattan Street, where he allegedly stole the $324 money order.

Wilk says the suspect was wearing a hat at the time of the theft and left pushing a baby carriage towards Grattan Street.

If you can identify the man, or have any information, you’re asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1730, or text SOLVE CHICOPEE to 274637.

