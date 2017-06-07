Cat survives blowgun attack

KHQ's Adam Mayer Published: Updated:
Six-inch metal dart removed from family pet's stomach; police say similar attacks have plagued same Idaho neighborhood.

(KHQ) Police in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho are once again on the hunt for the person or persons responsible for shooting a neighborhood cat with a metal arrow using a blowgun.

Scott Kalis notified police over the weekend that his cat, Tika, had been shot with a metal dart. The dart was stuck in Tika’s stomach, but thankfully missed all of her vital organs and she’s expected to recover.

In May 2016, another cat had been found shot with a dart about half a mile away from where Tika was found. That person was never found, despite PETA offering a $5000 reward.

Earlier this year in February, another cat was found covered in diesel, a victim of apparent torture.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2r5w1YR

