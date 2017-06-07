Cannabis reform activist demand end to delays in marijuana law

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts voters approved the legalization of marijuana for recreational use last November, but advocates of cannabis say that law is not being implemented quickly enough.

Members of the Massachusetts Cannabis Reform Coalition rallied outside the State House Wednesday to tell lawmakers to stop delaying the implementation of the law. They are also saying that the legislature should not raise the tax that buyers will have to pay in order to legally purchase pot.

