Burr Street residents in fear following recent shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Burr Street in Springfield has been in the news a lot lately- for all the wrong reasons.

There have been several shootings on this short street, the most recent being on Tuesday, when a 21 year-old was shot. Two men were arrested a short time after the incident.

On Sunday, a 17 year-old was shot on Burr Street. Prior to that, two men were shot on May 18, and at least 30 gunshots were fired into a Burr Street house on May 12.

Wednesday, 22News saw a police cruiser patrolling the neighborhood.

Neighbors told 22News that it is sad when they are used to the sound of gunfire.

“We get scared, because we live with a lot of kids. There are always kids in front of our house. We can’t even put the basketball hoop in front of our house, because we are scared. This is the first year it has gotten this bad; last year wasn’t like this,” Xiomara Vasquez of Springfield said.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that Burr Street is an area that is known to be infested with gangs and drugs. Police have stepped-up their patrols in the area.

