Arrow – “A Matter of Trust”

Now that Oliver (Stephen Amell) has his new team, they are ready to hit the streets but Oliver doesn’t feel they are ready. Headstrong Wild Dog (guest star Rick Gonzalez) defies the Green Arrow’s orders and sets out on his own after a new drug dealer, Derek Sampson (guest star Cody Rhodes), who is terrorizing Star City. Sampson proves more powerful than Wild Dog and it is up to the Green Arrow to go head to head with Sampson to save his teammate.

Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Ben Sokolowski & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#503). The episode originally aired on October 19, 2016.

We're back!!! 🎉Today is the first official day of season 6 for us. Time to get plotting… #Arrow #ArrowS6 pic.twitter.com/iZlSTIpeeK — ArrowWritersRoom (@ARROWwriters) June 5, 2017

31 years. 31 years since a Rhodes has been THE World Champion. June 23rd. Best in the World. Lowell, MA. Can you imagine? https://t.co/x5yNlmFgOh — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 31, 2017

