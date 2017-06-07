Alleged driver in deadly Union Street crash to be arraigned on manslaughter charges

Thorne's attorney has disputed evidence he was the driver of the car

Published:
aaron-thorne-hospital-arraignment
Aaron Thorne is seen here during his arraignment in his hospital room at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The alleged driver and sole survivor in a crash that killed four young Springfield passengers is expected to be in court Wednesday.

Eighteen-year-old Aaron Thorne of New Haven, Connecticut, is facing four counts of manslaughter in connection to the January 17 Union Street crash.

Adrianna Hernandez, Cassidy Spence and Katrina Lee Maisonet-Jones. (Photos provided by Central High School Principal Tad Tokarz)

 

Andrew Savage, Katrina Lee Maisonet-Jones, Cassidy Spence, and Adrianna Hernandez died as a result of the crash.

 
The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office said Thorne sped off when patrolling state troopers approached the stolen Jeep he was allegedly driving, and crashed into a tree at nearly 80 miles per hour.

Thorne’s attorney has disputed evidence he was the driver.

Thorne suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash and was first arraigned from his hospital bed in February. The teen has also been indicted on one count of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and one count of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

 

