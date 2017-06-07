Alleged driver in deadly Union Street crash to be arraigned on manslaughter charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The alleged driver and sole survivor in a crash that killed four young Springfield passengers is expected to be in court Wednesday.
Eighteen-year-old Aaron Thorne of New Haven, Connecticut, is facing four counts of manslaughter in connection to the January 17 Union Street crash.
The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office said Thorne sped off when patrolling state troopers approached the stolen Jeep he was allegedly driving, and crashed into a tree at nearly 80 miles per hour.
Thorne’s attorney has disputed evidence he was the driver.
Thorne suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash and was first arraigned from his hospital bed in February. The teen has also been indicted on one count of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and one count of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.