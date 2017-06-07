1 rescued, 1 missing after boat capsized off Massachusetts

Search began on Tuesday, called-off Wednesday morning

Associated Press (modified) Published: Updated:

SALISBURY, Mass. (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a person who went missing when their boat capsized in rough waters off Salisbury.

The Coast Guard and local authorities responded to the mouth of the Merrimack River at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an overturned boat with two people clinging to the hull.

One person was rescued from a nearby jetty and brought to the hospital.

The crew of a Coast Guard vessel spotted the other person facedown and apparently unconscious in the water. But while attempting to rescue him, the boat was struck by an eight- to 10-foot breaking wave and lost sight of the man.

Neither boater was wearing a lifejacket.

No names were released.

The search was called off following a first light search Wednesday morning.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, about 67 miles of track line was searched in a 14 square-mile area.

 

