Yearbooks scrapped over KKK symbol

(KSEE) California’s Fresno Unified School District is stepping in after hate symbols appeared in a middle school yearbook.

Edison Computech’s yearbook looks normal, but flip through the pages and you’ll find a dedication to eighth grade history teacher Kari Pruett, decorated with confederate flags.

“I just saw those two flags and I was deeply offended because of all the slavery back then,” said seventh grader Andrew Amezcua.

The page also contains a logo of the Blood Drop Cross, a primary symbol for the Ku Klux Klan.

“That just disappointed a lot of parents and disappointed a lot of students,” said Amezcua.

Kari Pruett released a statement saying, “I have spent the school year teaching students about the Civil War including a day dedicated to reenacting various components of the Civil War era. While I was unfamiliar with one of the symbols myself, I truly believe students created this page to reflect what they’ve learned in class. The flags are symbols used in teaching students about our country’s history and absolutely do not reflect who I am as an individual or teacher.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2schRd4