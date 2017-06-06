What’s going on at Amherst Cinema this summer?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The independent non-profit Amherst Cinema Arts Center has many exciting programs and events this summer. General Manager of Amherst Cinema George Myers shared more.
Preview Club: A new subscription series
June 6th & 27th
Enjoy preview screenings of major new independent and international films before their release dates.
Bellwether Film Series
Screening of RAT FILM with filmmaker Theo Anthony
June 8th
6pm reception, 7pm screening
Sound & Vision: Music in Film Series
July 5th – September 6th
Wednesdays at 7pm
10 weeks of concert films, biographies, documentaries, and music-centric feature films
For more information check out amherstcinema.org.