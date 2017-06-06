What’s going on at Amherst Cinema this summer?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The independent non-profit Amherst Cinema Arts Center has many exciting programs and events this summer. General Manager of Amherst Cinema George Myers shared more.

Preview Club: A new subscription series

June 6th & 27th

Enjoy preview screenings of major new independent and international films before their release dates.

Bellwether Film Series

Screening of RAT FILM with filmmaker Theo Anthony

June 8th

6pm reception, 7pm screening

Sound & Vision: Music in Film Series

July 5th – September 6th

Wednesdays at 7pm

10 weeks of concert films, biographies, documentaries, and music-centric feature films

For more information check out amherstcinema.org.