Weather in June uncharacteristically cold and rainy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The calendar may say it’s June, but it certainly does not feel like typical June weather in western Massachusetts.

Residents were dressed for weather that’s more typical for early spring rather than the beginning of June.

The average high temperature for this time of year is in the mid 70’s. But temperatures only reached into the 50’s on Tuesday.

Over the past 24 hours, the Springfield area has received over an inch of rain.

“This rainy, cold weather is really starting to get me down,” Springfield resident Brendan Holland told 22News. “It’s a bummer that I’m not getting to spend time outdoors doing things I like to do this time of year. Fortunately, it’s not my vacation week from work.”

According to the 22News Storm Team, temperatures are expected to warm up by the end of the week, reaching those more seasonal temperatures.