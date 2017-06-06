Volunteer recognized for more than 40 years of service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield recognized a volunteer Tuesday for more than 40 years of service to the city.

Ruth Tracy began volunteering at the Pine Point Senior Center more than four decades ago through Greater Springfield Senior Services. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno awarded Tracy with a proclamation this morning for devoting her time and effort.

“She’s just a great lady. I don’t want to mention her age, but I’ll tell you, I hope I can reach that and be as energetic as she was until the day she stopped volunteering,” said Linda Galarneau, Nutrition Director for Greater Springfield Senior Services.

Galarneau said Tracy treated her work like a job, and showed up early every day for more than 40 years.