VIDEO: Connecticut woman jumps in front of car, saving boy’s life

WARNING: THE ABOVE VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

BRIDGEPORT (KRON) — An out of control car pinned two people against a stone wall in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and police say a woman who saw what was happening likely saved a child’s life by throwing herself in front of the little boy.

This happened in Bridgeport and everyone survived.

The woman didn’t know the little boy. Her name is Shanta Jordan.

She tried to push the little boy out of the way, but there wasn’t time for that.

But police say her body absorbed much of the impact, saving the child’s life. Though, he was seriously injured.

State and local leaders will pay special tribute to Jordan in a ceremony at City Hall next week.

Currently, she’ still recovering in the hospital.

“If she did not step in, the child would be in direct contact with the motor vehicle against the wall, and most likely, he would have perished,” Bridgeport police chief A.J. Perez said. “He would have died.”

As for the little boy, doctors initially thought they would have to amputate both legs, but surgeons in the hospital spent hours operating and saved his legs.

The driver is also hospitalized.

He’s facing reckless driving and other charges.