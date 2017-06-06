Veteran in West Springfield bomb incident to be arraigned Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Russell is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, after he was indicted on bomb possession and threat charges last month.

Robert Decoteau, III led West Springfield police on a chase on May 1. Eventually, a standoff ended with his arrest, and police found several pipe bombs in his vehicle. Police also found another device inside his home in Russell.

Decoteau has been indicted by a grand jury on seven criminal counts, including five counts of possessing an incendiary device, and two making a false bomb threat.

His arraignment will take place at Hampden County Superior Court in Springfield.