Today only! Big E flash ticket sale

(WWLP) – We’re just 100 days away from the start of the Big E, and to kick off the countdown, the Eastern States Exposition is holding a surprise one-day only flash ticket sale.

Tickets will be on sale for a discounted price of $8 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. There is a limit of eight tickets per order, and they must be purchased online at TheBigE.com.

“It’s a thank you to everybody who has come to the Big E over the last 100 years,” John Juliano said.

The Big E will run from September 15 to October 1.