The Flash – “Paradox”

(CW) – Things are not how they used to be when Barry resets the timeline on tonight’s episode of The Flash at 8/7c!

Barry (Grant Gustin) realizes the effects from Flashpoint are much greater than he thought. Meanwhile, Barry meets new co-worker Julian Albert (Tom Felton) and is surprised by Julian’s immediate disdain for Barry.

Ralph Hemecker directed the episode written by Aaron Helbing & Todd Helbing (#302). The episode originally aired on October 11, 2016.

Catch up on the final chapter of Chronicles of Cisco this season, then stream the finale on The CW App! https://t.co/V2tXAHm3Q9 pic.twitter.com/0Mi1MfaYRx — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) May 30, 2017

