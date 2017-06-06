Springfield PD: Teen driving stolen car jumped out, tried to run away

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A teen was arrested in Springfield early Tuesday morning after police allegedly caught him driving a stolen car.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney says officers saw a red Subaru Legacy stopped at a red light without its headlights on around 3:20 a.m. He said that after running the car’s license plates through their system, they determined that the car had been reported stolen out of Holyoke.

Officers followed the car up Belmont Avenue, but the driver, 19-year-old Luis Schmoke, allegedly refused to pull over. Instead, Delaney says he pulled into the rear of 154 Belmont Avenue, jumped out of the car, and tried to run away.

Schmoke was caught and arrested shortly after. He’s being charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, failure to display headlights, failure to stop for police, and operating a vehicle with no license.