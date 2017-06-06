Springfield man shot, police seize gun and arrest suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested a driver and seized a handgun after a 21-year-old man was shot on Burr Street Tuesday night.

“He was walking down the street and got shot in the ankle,” Springfield Police Captain Robert Strempek told 22News.

Strempek described it as a “drive-by shooting” that occurred in front of 62 Burr Street at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday. Police stopped a car a short distance away, found a gun and arrested the driver.

Neither the driver nor the victim was cooperating with police, according to Captain Strempek, who said the victim was a known gang-member.

The victim was brought to the hospital for treatment for a single gunshot wound to his foot.

Captain Strempek said the victim was wounded by a 9 mm bullet, and that the gun that was seized was a 9 mm pistol.

22News is covering this story and will post new information here and on 22News at 10 and 11:00 p.m.