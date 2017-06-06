Springfield club agrees to temporary shutdown after weekend shooting

Mayor Domenic Sarno says the club is cooperating with police

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two days after police found three people shot outside of Kick Back Lounge, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement that the lounge has agreed on voluntary and temporary shutdown.

The shooting outside of the club on State Street Sunday, that left one victim dead and two injured, is still an ongoing investigation.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office, this temporary shutdown will give the city time to assess the overall security situation at the location.

“The Kick Back Lounge continues to cooperate and work with our police and appropriate city departments,” Mayor Sarno stated in the news release. “Police will continue their review of video and leads in their pursuit and capture of the individual/s who perpetrated this hideous crime.”

