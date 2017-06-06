Retired Springfield cop set to go on trial died on court date

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Retired Springfield Police Officer Kevin Burnham died Monday, after police found him unresponsive inside his Wilbraham home.

The 43-year veteran of the police department was being charged with larceny for allegedly stealing nearly $400,000 from the police department’s evidence room from 2009-2014. He was expected to plead guilty to those charges in court Monday, but never showed.

Burnham was found unresponsive at his Wilbraham home around 2:30 p.m. He later died at Baystate Medical Center.

The Attorney General’s office says Burnham stole the $400,000 from about 170 different drug cases while he served as the department’s narcotics evidence officer. Consequently, he was charged with six counts of larceny over $250, and one count of larceny under $250.

Burnham’s trial was postponed multiple times. Just last week, his attorney requested another continuance in the case, but the judge denied the request.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office said they didn’t find anything suspicious during their initial investigation of his death. The cause of death has yet to be released.

