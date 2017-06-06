Relay for Life events in Western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – There are still many more Relay for Life events to participate in right here in Western Massachusetts! Crystal Rivera-Labato and Madelyn Breen shared the details.

Relay for Life Events

Quaboag Valley at Belchertown High School: 6/9-6/10, 6:00PM – 12:00PM

Franklin County at Franklin County Fairgrounds: 6/9-6/10, 6:00PM – 3:00PM

Greater Springfield at Springfield Central High School: 6/10, 11:00AM – 11:00 PM

Hampshire County at Look Memorial Park: 6/16-6/17, 3:00PM – 3:00PM

For more information go to relayforlife.org or call 1-800-227-2345.