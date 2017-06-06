Pet of the Week: Jonah the cat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Jonah, a 7-year-old Domestic Longhair Mix cat. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communications for Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Jonah, and about events going on at Dakin.

Name: Jonah

Breed: Domestic longhair mix

Age: 7 years old

Gender: Male

Color: black

Background:

Jonah was found as a stray and brought to Dakin in Springfield. He is very, very sociable, loves people, and has become a favorite among Dakin staff members. Jonah is FIV+ (FIV positive), which means he has acquired a disease that affects his immune system. FIV+ cats require indoor living so they can stay safe and healthy, it’s ideal if their environment is stress-free, and many of them live long and healthy lives. They can live with other cats as well, so if you’re interested in Jonah and you already have other pets, just call our Dakin staff at 413.781.4000 to inquire about how this friendly fellow can fit into your family. He would be an excellent addition!

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/pet/34547882

News/Other Events

Dakin Needs Foster Caregivers – Please join our elite Foster Roster!

Last year more than 1,400 animals brought to Dakin required foster care before they could become eligible for adoption…that’s about 1 in 4 animals! Please consider becoming a foster caregiver for Dakin animals, which include dogs, cats and small animals. The first step is to attend a Foster Orientation session, and we’ve got 2 of them coming up:

Tuesday, June 20 at 6pm at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption & Education Center

Sunday, June 25 at 2pm at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption & Education Center

Please visit dakinhumane.org and you’ll see “Dakin Seeking Foster Caregivers” on our home page. Click on that to visit the registration page (online registration is necessary).

Snip Trip – Residents of Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden County can take advantage of this wonderful program! If your cat needs spay or neuter surgery, book a Snip Trip with Dakin Humane Society. Full service packages include round-trip transportation for your pet, spay/neuter surgery, rabies and distemper vaccines, and start at $70. To make an appointment or get detailed rate information, please call 413.781.4019. More than 72,000 pet parents have trusted the expert veterinarians at Dakin’s Spay/Neuter Clinic since 2009. High quality care at affordable prices!