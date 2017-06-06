Officer charged in chokehold death

(KSNV) A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer who is accused of killing a man who was in police custody at the Venetian Hotel last month will face criminal charges.

Officer Kenneth Lopera was charged with involuntary manslaughter and oppression in the death of 40-year-old Tashii Farmer.

Farmer was shocked seven times by a Taser, punched several times and put in an “unapproved” chokehold for more than a minute.

Police say the incident began when Farmer approached officers at the Venetian and told them someone was chasing him. He then ran away, and they followed.

Officer Lopera fired his Taser when Farmer attempted to open the door of an occupied pickup truck in the parking lot of the Venetian.

Had Farmer survived the night of the incident, police say he would not have faced any charges.

