Northampton officers trade “Pokemon-like” cards to engage with youth

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Maybe you’ve collected baseball cards, and Pokémon cards, but how about police trading cards?

Starting June 24, 49 Northampton police officers will start carrying their personal trading card, and giving them to any kid who wants one.

Each card will have a picture of the officer, with a bio about their role, and what they like to do for fun.

Chief Jody Kasper of the Northampton Police Department told 22News the idea started last fall.

The goal is to help kids engage with police officers, with a fun way to learn about the men and women in blue.

“It’s super important,” Chief Jody Kasper told 22News. “I think building foundations really young when kids don’t know anything about police officers, and having their first interaction with a uniformed police officer being positive and a little bit fun.”

There is an incentive to collect.

Those who collect all 49 cards can pick up the 50th card at the police department.

The first 10 kids to get all 50 can choose either a challenge coin or a ride to school in a police car.

Northampton police are kicking off their trading card game with a signing at the Northampton Walmart on June 24, at 11 a.m.