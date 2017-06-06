East Longmeadow votes to ban recreational marijuana sales in town

East Longmeadow, Mass. (WWLP) – Its official. There will be no recreational pot shops in the town of East Longmeadow.

After Tuesday’s election, 70 percent of the residents who went to the polls voted to prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana in town. The election results were decisive, and overwhelming.

Should recreational pot shops be allowed to open in the town of East Longmeadow? It’s a controversial ballot question that drew hundreds of voters to the polls Tuesday.

“I’m here to vote against it because I really feel that it’s necessary,” Anthony Villamaino of East Longmeadow told 22News.

A yes vote on the town wide ballot would prohibit all commercial businesses from growing and selling recreational marijuana in town.

Recreational marijuana stores are still more than a year from opening, but some voter’s worry, that still isn’t enough time to put the necessary regulations in place.

“We’re just making sure that children and youth are protected, and I think we need more information to put the right regulations in place to make sure it’s safe,” Sarah McAdoo of East Longmeadow said.

Something to consider: No pot shops means no additional revenue from recreational pot sales.

“There are two sides, so, in contrast to the reduction and use of drugs, we could have more revenue as a result of taxes coming to the town,” Sam Leone also from East Longmeadow, told 22News.

This vote would not impact medical marijuana dispensaries, and would not prohibit people from legally possessing or growing pot in their homes.

Wilbraham was the first town to ban recreational pot shops in western Massachusetts

Voter turnout in Tuesday’s election at East Longmeadow, was a little over 16 percent.

Click here to see the full results >>