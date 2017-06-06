New Russia Allegations Emerge

(NBC News) A leaked document is providing more evidence that Russia tried to hack the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The document from the National Security Agency was published by the online news website “The Intercept.”

Analysts say the document “raises the possibility that Russian hacking may have breached at least some elements of the voting system, with disconcertingly uncertain results.”

“There should be no doubt here that the Russians were behind this,” says national security analyst Juan Zarate. “This fits with a pattern for what they’ve done in the past. The digital and cyber forensics point to the Russians.”

The Justice Department quickly charged a 25-year-old contractor for allegedly leaking the report.

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied the hacking in an exclusive interview with NBC.

“I haven’t seen, even once, any direct proof of Russian interference in the presidential election in the United States,” Putin said.

Congress, currently investigating Russian interference, will hears from fired FBI Director James Comey on Thursday.

Questioning will likely focus on President Trump’s alleged pressuring of Comey to back off the Russia investigation.

