New memorial on Thorndike St to pay tribute to soldiers

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Palmer is providing a way for you to pay tribute to the men and women who’ve served in our nation’s armed forces.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday, for the new Soldiers Memorial on Thorndike Street.

Pavers have been put in place, creating a geometric design around the memorial.

The bricks are inscribed with the name of the veteran, their branch of the military and dates of service.

“Throughout everything, I think everyone can share that appreciation for them,” Patrick Hurtado of Ludlow told 22News. “And sometimes it’s great to show them how much we appreciate them, and the fact that we’re all here rooting for them and hope they come back safe.”

Sponsors can still purchase the bricks to honor a military man or woman who has served or who is still serving.

They will be inducted into the memorial one or two times a year by American Legion Post 130.