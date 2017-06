WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Food lovers, rejoice! The New England Food Truck Festival is returning to the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield next month!

This year’s fair will feature some 45 different food trucks, as well as a variety of beers. There will also be live bands, and entertainment for kids.

The festival will take place on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30.

Click here for a listing of participating food trucks, and more information about this year’s festival.