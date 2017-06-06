Mother, 2 young children found fatally shot in burning home

STRASBURG, Pa. (AP) – A fire chief says a mother and her two young children have been found dead after their central Pennsylvania home was found burning under suspicious circumstances.

Authorities including the Lancaster County coroner did not immediately identify the victims. But Strasburg Fire Chief John Stoltzfus says the bodies were found apparently shot in a bedroom when firefighters responded about 3 a.m. Tuesday. A neighbor returning from work spotted the fire and called 911.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper James Spencer says investigators remained on the scene investigating deaths he called “suspicious.” The fire chief says the blaze is also of suspicious origin.

The children found dead are believed to be 10 or younger. A dog was also found killed.

Strasburg is a borough located about 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) southeast of Harrisburg.