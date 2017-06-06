Massachusetts reviewing alcohol laws for first time in 85 years

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s alcohol task force is reviewing Massachusetts alcohol laws, and looking for suggestions to improve them.

Tuesday’s meeting in Northampton was the fourth of six hearings the task force is holding. This is the first time in 85 years that the liquor laws have been fully reviewed.

The task force has three goals:

Look at what the laws say, and compare them to how restaurants, bars, and liquor stores operate today.

Collect community input

Study how any law revisions would impact the health and safety of communities

“You had these laws put in place, and businesses and industry grew up around them. As businesses have grown, and the habits have changed, the laws didn’t quite fit where we are today,” task force chair Macy Russell said.

Business owners have suggested changes to the license application process to speed it up. Others suggested allowing cities and towns to issue more liquor licenses. All of these suggestions will be reviewed by Treasurer Deborah Goldberg before they are presented to the Senate and Governor Charlie Baker.

Those who submitted position papers and statements through the Task Force website will be invited to attend and deliver a brief presentation. All members of the public are also welcome to come and provide testimony.

