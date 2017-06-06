Man injured after truck crashed into Dunkin’ Donuts

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — One person has been injured after a pickup truck crashed into the facade of a Massachusetts Dunkin’ Donuts coffee shop.

The Eagle-Tribune reports the truck crashed into the building in Lawrence around 10:30 a.m. Monday, shattering a window and denting a metal beam. Police say a man sitting on the other side of the window suffered minor injuries.

The driver told police that one of the passengers, who had been sitting in the middle seat, accidentally hit the gas as the truck was parking.

It is not clear if any other person was injured in the crash.

The shop was closed Monday as detectives investigated the scene.