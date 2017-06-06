Ludlow Police: Man threatened officers during standoff

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police say that a man armed with a knife threatened officers while leading them on a standoff in the middle of the street Monday evening.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News that the suspect, Kevin Lacy, 34, of Indian Orchard, is now facing multiple charges, including assault and battery on a police officer, witness intimidation, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Valadas says that at 6:48 P.M., police were called to Cady Street near Erin Lane, for a report of a man who was threatening to kill his girlfriend, as well as himself. When officers got there, Valadas says Lacy almost immediately charged at the cruisers and threw two knives at police officers.

Then, Valadas says Lacy, who was still armed with a utility knife, “engaged in a moving stand-off with the officers in the middle of Cady St, while threatening to kill the officers.”

At this point, nearby residents were emerging from their homes, and officers had to get them all back inside for their safety, Valadas said.

Lacy was taken into custody after two officers pulled out “less-lethal” shotguns, but no ammunition was fired. He was taken to Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer to be evaluated, but along the way, he allegedly assaulted the two police officers and the paramedics who were in the ambulance.

He is facing the following charges:

Assault with a dangerous weapon (2 counts)

Assault and battery on a police officer (2 counts)

Assault and battery on a public employee (2 counts)

Witness intimidation (2 counts)

Assault (3 counts)

Disorderly Conduct

Resisting Arrest

Lacy was held overnight on more than $10,000 bail at the Hampden County House of Correction in Ludlow, and scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in Palmer District Court.