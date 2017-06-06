June gloom weather bad for local crops & gardens

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – June gloom has been robbing gardeners of the seasonal weather they’d been looking forward to across the Pioneer Valley.

Tom Giles, owner of the Hadley Garden Center, told 22News, “There’s always something different coming down the road, and here’s a wet spring again.”

Gardeners who’ve already planted now risk having stunted fruits and wilted flower beds.”There’s not really a lot they can do,” says Giles. “If they’ve already got things planted and they’re in containers or in the garden, it’s just plain wet. If they can get out and cultivate, maybe loosen the soil around some of their plants, that might save them.”

Giles says consider creating as much drainage for your plants as possible. If you have mulch, loosen the soil underneath to let it breathe.

Meanwhile, the crops in our local fields are suffering. While nothing’s rotting yet, the damp weather has made it harder for our fruits to grow – like melons and tomatoes – which need warmer weather. Brad Morse of Outlook Farm in Westhampton said his fruit trees and sweet corn won’t be ready until August, when they’re typically ripe in July.

Morse told 22News he’ll be placing covers over his field to keep the moisture out. He’s found one silver lining, though: later crops means he can supply more fruits and vegetables to local schools in the fall.

All of our orchard trees are still doing well, because they can withstand this damp weather.