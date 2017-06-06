Jack Kerouac relative running for political office in Connecticut

A.J. Kerouac wants to be first selectman of Brooklyn

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this 1967 file photo, author Jack Kerouac is shown in Lowell, Mass. (AP Photo/Stanley Twardowicz, File)

BROOKLYN, Conn. (AP) — A relative of late Beat Generation writer Jack Kerouac is running for political office in a small Connecticut town.

A.J. Kerouac is running for first selectman in Brooklyn, a town with a population of about 8,200 in the rural northeastern area of the state known as the Quiet Corner.

The 30-year-old real estate agent tells The Connecticut Post his grandfather was a cousin of Jack Kerouac’s father. Jack Kerouac was from Lowell, Massachusetts, about 65 miles away.

The former Republican says he’s not affiliated with any political party. He says he’s running to counter the “daily effects of the disastrous policies coming out of Hartford” including “increased taxes, fees, and bloated spending.”

Of course, he’s read his famous relative’s books, and says “The Dharma Bums” is his favorite.
——
Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s