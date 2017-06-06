iZombie – Return of the Dead Guy Scene

iZombie Return of the Dead Guy Scene
(CW) – Liv gets visions of her ex-boyfriend on the next episode of iZombie, Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

Peyton (Aly Michalka) and Liv (Rose McIver) find themselves on a surprising wild goose chase. Ravi (Rahul Kohli) is terrified when the zombie truth hunters’ plans are revealed. Elsewhere, Major (Robert Buckley) finds comfort in an unexpected – and perhaps unwelcome – friend. Malcolm Goodwin and David Anders also star.

Written by Talia Gonzalez & Bisanne Masoud and directed by Viet Nguyen. The episode airs on June 6, 2017.

