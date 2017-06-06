HCC honors 4 alumni at annual awards dinner

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Four Holyoke Community College alumni were honored Tuesday night, for the school’s 40th Annual Awards Dinner.

This year’s honorees are from the classes of 1966, 1974, 1984, and 2006.

The local alumni are recognized for their professional accomplishments and community service.

One of the honorees told 22News that a lot of successful and caring people started their higher education at HCC.

“I think it’s a good idea to showcase the good things and the positive things that are happening in our community,” said David Condon, who received the Rising Star Award. “Certainly HCC is doing a lot of great things in the community, producing a lot of wonderful graduates, and people are getting really good skills here to go on and further their careers.”

Two of the honorees had careers in education, and two in business. The event, held at the Log Cabin, is a fundraiser for scholarships.