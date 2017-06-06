Gas prices down 2 cents per gallon in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — The price of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has dropped by two cents this week.

AAA Northeast said Monday the price of self-serve, regular is averaging $2.29 per gallon. That’s eight cents below the national average but one cent higher than the Massachusetts price at this time last year.

AAA says the moderate decline in gas prices is typical following a long holiday weekend.

There was a range of 20 cents, from a low of $2.24 per gallon of self-serve, regular to a high of $2.44.